Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,195 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $403,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,954,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.