Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $160,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 123,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,048,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

