Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $119,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after buying an additional 217,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after buying an additional 177,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

