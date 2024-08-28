Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.83 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $104,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

