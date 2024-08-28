Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.20 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Spotify Technology worth $105,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $138.26 and a 1 year high of $359.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of -506.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.