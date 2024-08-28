Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.43 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.65% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $105,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

NYSE INSP opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -342.20 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

