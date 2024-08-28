Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.60 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $105,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

WBD stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

