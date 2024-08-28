Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Dynatrace worth $106,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

