Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.18 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $107,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $346.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

