Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.56 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $108,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

