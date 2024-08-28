Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.97 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $110,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

