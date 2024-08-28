Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $111.43 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $111,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

