Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.55 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $112,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.74. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

