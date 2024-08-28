Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $114,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

