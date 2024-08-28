Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.54 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corpay were worth $115,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.