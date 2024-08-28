Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.92 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $115,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

