Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.25 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $116,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

