Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.29 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,566,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $116,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

