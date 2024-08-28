Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $123,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $87.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

