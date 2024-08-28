Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $125.16 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

