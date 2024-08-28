Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $138,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $139.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

