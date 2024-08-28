Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $159.36 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Dollar Tree worth $159,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $333,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

