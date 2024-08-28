Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $390.20 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $390,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,162.22 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,022.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,972.42.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

