Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $405,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

