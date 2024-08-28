Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $114,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

