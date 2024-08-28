Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $128,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.