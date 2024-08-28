Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $113,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $255.90 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

