Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $112,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.09.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

