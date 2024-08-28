Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $116,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

