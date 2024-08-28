Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,035,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $122,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $134.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.