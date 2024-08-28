Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Weyerhaeuser worth $145,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,965,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 85,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

