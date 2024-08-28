Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 200,657 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Veralto worth $398,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $528,018,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth about $237,864,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.