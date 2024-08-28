Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,773 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $120,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELS opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.