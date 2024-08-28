Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,732 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $116,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

TDY opened at $425.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

