Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $151,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $187.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.