Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $111,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,644 shares of company stock worth $219,586. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.