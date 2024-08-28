Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $107,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

IEX opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

