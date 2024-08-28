Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $144,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 644.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

