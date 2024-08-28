Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,291 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Atmos Energy worth $110,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

