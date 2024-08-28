Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,456 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $118,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

