Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,803 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $102,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rollins by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

