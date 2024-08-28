Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,299 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $115,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

