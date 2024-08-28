Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 166,824 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $120,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

