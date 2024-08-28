Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,860 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $115,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.16 and a 200 day moving average of $349.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

