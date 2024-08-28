Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,738 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $108,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

