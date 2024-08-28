Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 320,902 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $105,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

