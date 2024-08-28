Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,076 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $102,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

