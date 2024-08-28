Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,328 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $122,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock worth $19,186,587. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

