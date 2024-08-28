Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 420,503 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $303,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.