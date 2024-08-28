Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,960 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $113,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

